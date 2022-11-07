Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.24. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $20.96 and a 1-year high of $35.27.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

