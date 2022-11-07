Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at 10.50 on Friday. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of 8.84 and a fifty-two week high of 11.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.35.

About Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust

Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls comprises real estate properties. The assets are located in Canada. Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls(TSX:PMZ.UN) operates independently of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust as of December 31, 2021.

