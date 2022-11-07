Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at 10.50 on Friday. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of 8.84 and a fifty-two week high of 11.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 10.35.
About Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (PMREF)
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.