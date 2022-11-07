Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Up 7.7 %

Profire Energy stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Profire Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 208,057 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Profire Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Profire Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 721,772 shares in the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

