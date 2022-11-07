Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Stock Up 7.7 %
Profire Energy stock opened at $1.12 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.92.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy
Profire Energy Company Profile
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.