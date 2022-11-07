ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) Receives $27.42 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.42.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFHC shares. Bank of America lowered ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

ProFrac Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFHC opened at $22.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.63. ProFrac has a 52-week low of $13.18 and a 52-week high of $23.62.

Institutional Trading of ProFrac

ProFrac ( NASDAQ:PFHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $589.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that ProFrac will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in ProFrac by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 207,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ProFrac during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ProFrac during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in ProFrac by 20.0% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProFrac during the second quarter valued at $190,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

