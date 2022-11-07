Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Progress Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99. Progress Software has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progress Software news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $25,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,072.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,897.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $25,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,072.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,449 shares of company stock worth $862,581 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 24.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 257.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 18,609 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 9.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 602,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,626,000 after buying an additional 50,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

