Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,375 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,448,000 after acquiring an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,183,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,171,000 after acquiring an additional 465,588 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Raymond James started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.79. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

