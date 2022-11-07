Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group to $63.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.92.

NYSE PEG opened at $57.89 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,008,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,820,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,643,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,057,000 after buying an additional 2,264,629 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,965,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,749,000 after buying an additional 1,363,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,089,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,802,000 after buying an additional 1,341,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

