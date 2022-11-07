Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,818 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,508,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,898,000 after buying an additional 51,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,440,000 after buying an additional 179,913 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 14.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,979,000 after buying an additional 434,472 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 684.7% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,208,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,436,000 after buying an additional 2,799,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Qiagen by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,429,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,135,000 after purchasing an additional 637,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of QGEN opened at $42.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

