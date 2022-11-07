QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $225.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on QCOM. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.21.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $106.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

