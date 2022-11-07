R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $113,620.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other R1 RCM news, insider John M. Sparby sold 4,365 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $113,620.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,262,985.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 200,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $4,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,792,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,749,680.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,449,056 shares of company stock worth $317,717,189. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 2,483.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

RCM opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.41.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

