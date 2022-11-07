Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Market Perform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RPD. Truist Financial downgraded Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $28.70 on Thursday. Rapid7 has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $142.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 606.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 79,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 68,396 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rapid7 by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,544,000 after purchasing an additional 81,697 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $2,405,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

