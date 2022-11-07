Raymond James Lowers EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) to Outperform

Raymond James cut shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $57.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut EchoStar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get EchoStar alerts:

EchoStar Stock Up 0.3 %

SATS opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.20 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 2.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that EchoStar will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EchoStar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 49,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. First Washington CORP raised its stake in EchoStar by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 258,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Quaker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in EchoStar by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,554,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,831,000 after buying an additional 113,772 shares during the last quarter.

About EchoStar

(Get Rating)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.