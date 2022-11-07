Raymond James Trims Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Target Price to $125.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.67.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $179.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 79.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 335,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2,088.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 29.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Further Reading

