Raymond James Trims GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Target Price to $88.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.86.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GoDaddy Trading Down 7.0 %

GoDaddy stock opened at $67.53 on Friday. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.72.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $148,051.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,172,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $43,397.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,073.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,223 shares of company stock valued at $542,463. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 31.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.