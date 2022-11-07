Raymond James Trims MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Target Price to C$64.00

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2022

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$66.43.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

TSE:MTY opened at C$57.34 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$45.20 and a 12 month high of C$65.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$171.54 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.6300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 21.50%.

About MTY Food Group

(Get Rating)

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.