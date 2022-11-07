Raymond James Trims MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Target Price to C$64.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$66.43.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

TSE:MTY opened at C$57.34 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$45.20 and a 12 month high of C$65.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.03. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.13.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$171.54 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.6300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 21.50%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

