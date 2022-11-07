Raymond James Trims Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Target Price to C$4.50

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

SOT.UN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities set a C$4.75 price objective on Slate Office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cormark lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$4.40 target price on Slate Office REIT and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of Slate Office REIT stock opened at C$4.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.97. Slate Office REIT has a twelve month low of C$4.21 and a twelve month high of C$5.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.64. The firm has a market cap of C$367.20 million and a PE ratio of 4.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 42.97%.

In other Slate Office REIT news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,564,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$47,964,646. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 303,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,137.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

