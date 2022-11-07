Raymond James Trims Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Price to $186.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $197.00 to $186.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VMC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $206.73.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

VMC opened at $170.15 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.46.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 84.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.