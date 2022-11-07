RealReal (REAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. RealReal has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect RealReal to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RealReal Trading Down 3.5 %

RealReal stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. RealReal has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $132.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at RealReal

Several research firms have recently commented on REAL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley set a $3.00 target price on RealReal in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on RealReal to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen downgraded RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.22.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 667,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 667,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,395.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,844.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,361 shares of company stock worth $112,978 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RealReal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RealReal by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 21,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,707 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

