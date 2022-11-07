Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lancashire (LCSHF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS: LCSHF) in the last few weeks:

11/4/2022 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 640 ($7.40) to GBX 675 ($7.80).

10/24/2022 – Lancashire had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.09) to GBX 630 ($7.28).

10/19/2022 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 517 ($5.98) to GBX 546 ($6.31).

10/18/2022 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 725 ($8.38) to GBX 760 ($8.79).

10/13/2022 – Lancashire had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 620 ($7.17) to GBX 640 ($7.40).

10/13/2022 – Lancashire had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 557 ($6.44) to GBX 550 ($6.36).

9/13/2022 – Lancashire was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Lancashire Trading Up 24.9 %

LCSHF stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

Featured Stories

