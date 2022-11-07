Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

RRR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

RRR opened at $40.00 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $30.98 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.19.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.75. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 603.60%. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $893,148.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,943.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 929.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27,089 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 42,924 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

