Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.14.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,343.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total transaction of $9,313,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,343.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,993 shares of company stock valued at $22,959,529. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $740.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $699.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $648.49. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $764.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.