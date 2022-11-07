Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Republic First Bancorp to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.
Republic First Bancorp Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of FRBK opened at $2.73 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $174.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57.
Institutional Trading of Republic First Bancorp
Republic First Bancorp Company Profile
Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
