Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBKGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Republic First Bancorp to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of FRBK opened at $2.73 on Friday. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The company has a market capitalization of $174.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,364,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

