Reservoir Media (RSVR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reservoir Media Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $5.77 on Monday. Reservoir Media has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55.

Insider Activity at Reservoir Media

In other Reservoir Media news, Director Ezra S. Field purchased 13,000 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,664.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reservoir Media

About Reservoir Media

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Reservoir Media by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 139,127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Reservoir Media by 229.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 135,145 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Reservoir Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reservoir Media by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

