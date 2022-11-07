Reservoir Media (RSVR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $5.77 on Monday. Reservoir Media has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55.
In other Reservoir Media news, Director Ezra S. Field purchased 13,000 shares of Reservoir Media stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.59 per share, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,664.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.
