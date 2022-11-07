Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Reynolds Consumer Products

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after acquiring an additional 202,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 312,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 152,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 108,130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 572,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 104,116 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on REYN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also

