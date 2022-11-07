Robert I. Blum Sells 10,000 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $421,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,124,773.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 5.0 %

CYTK stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.64% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. The firm had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 57.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 118,403 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

