Robert W. Baird Cuts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $100.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DDOG. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.23.

Datadog Stock Down 6.2 %

Datadog stock opened at $70.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,407.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,098,802. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 44.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 122.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 19.7% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.1% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

