Robert W. Baird Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $40.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.26.

NYSE DT opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 324.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,284,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,004,000 after purchasing an additional 982,941 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,247 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,100,000 after acquiring an additional 501,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

