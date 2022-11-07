Robert W. Baird Cuts Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target to $68.00

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enovis in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.03. Enovis has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $164.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Enovis had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $395.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enovis will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

