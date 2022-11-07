Robert W. Baird Cuts Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Price Target to $6.00

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Surface Oncology from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
Surface Oncology Trading Down 13.8 %
SURF opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.
