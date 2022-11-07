Robert W. Baird Cuts Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Price Target to $6.00

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Surface Oncology from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Surface Oncology Trading Down 13.8 %

SURF opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surface Oncology

About Surface Oncology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth about $1,148,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 8.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 478,309 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,069,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 215,312 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 61.8% during the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 144.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

