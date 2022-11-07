Robert W. Baird Trims Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Target Price to $25.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $790.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.3% during the second quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.8% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

