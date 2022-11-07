Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.97, a current ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 105.17 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner bought 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $199,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,568,407 shares in the company, valued at $35,898,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 974,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,067,190 over the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 126.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 133,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

