Root (ROOT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Root to post earnings of ($6.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($6.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($8.81) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.97 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 80.67% and a negative net margin of 115.99%. On average, analysts expect Root to post $-23 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROOT opened at $7.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81. The company has a market capitalization of $107.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.55. Root has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 661.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,896 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Root during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,991,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new position in Root during the 1st quarter valued at $2,358,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Root by 448.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 960,580 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Root during the 1st quarter valued at $924,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROOT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Root to $32.40 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Root from $36.00 to $22.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Root to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Root from $90.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

