Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC)

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Blue Star Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

BSFC stock opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. Blue Star Foods has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $6.80.

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 million. Blue Star Foods had a negative net margin of 30.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blue Star Foods will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Star Foods news, CEO John R. Keeler sold 40,000 shares of Blue Star Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,969,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,765,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought 6,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,906 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Star Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Star Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 4.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

