Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €35.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.00) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VNA. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.00) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.00) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($24.00) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.30 ($33.30) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.00) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Vonovia Price Performance

Shares of VNA opened at €22.72 ($22.72) on Friday. Vonovia has a twelve month low of €18.59 ($18.59) and a twelve month high of €54.10 ($54.10). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.54.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

