Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target to CHF 59

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 58 to CHF 59 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 61 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Julius Bär Gruppe Price Performance

OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $9.91 on Friday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

