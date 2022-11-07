Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Price Target to C$42.00

Jamieson Wellness (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on JWLLF. TD Securities raised shares of Jamieson Wellness to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.25 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of JWLLF stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

