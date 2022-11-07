Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $40.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LNC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lincoln National from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $34.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.84. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $33.83 and a 52-week high of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.68.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Lincoln National by 25.4% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Lincoln National by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.2% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

