Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$75.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SLF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$68.23.
Shares of SLF opened at C$59.95 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$52.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a quick ratio of 759.61 and a current ratio of 811.07.
In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 27,391 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.98, for a total transaction of C$1,697,694.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,455.
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
