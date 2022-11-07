Royal Bank of Canada Raises APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $18.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APG. Bank of America upgraded shares of APi Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of APi Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APi Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.83.

NYSE:APG opened at $17.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. APi Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $26.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. APi Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that APi Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $825,169.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 8,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $131,303.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at $825,169.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin acquired 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $324,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,710,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,866 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,103,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,405 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 6,301.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 880,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 866,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 163.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,203,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 746,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 3,066,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after purchasing an additional 454,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

