Royal Bank of Canada Raises BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$64.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$66.16.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Trading Down 0.4 %

BCE opened at C$61.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. BCE has a one year low of C$55.66 and a one year high of C$74.09.

BCE Dividend Announcement

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.85 billion. Analysts predict that BCE will post 3.5476847 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.33%.

About BCE

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.