Royal Bank of Canada Raises BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$64.00

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2022

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on BCE from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$66.16.

BCE Trading Down 0.4 %

BCE opened at C$61.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$60.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. BCE has a one year low of C$55.66 and a one year high of C$74.09.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.85 billion. Analysts predict that BCE will post 3.5476847 EPS for the current year.

BCE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.33%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

