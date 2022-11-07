Royal Bank of Canada Raises Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to C$34.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.
Quebecor Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Quebecor stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. Quebecor has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25.
About Quebecor
Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quebecor (QBCRF)
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.