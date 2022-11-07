Royal Bank of Canada Raises Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Price Target to C$34.00

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Quebecor stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. Quebecor has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.