Royal Bank of Canada Trims Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Target Price to C$36.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GWLIF. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Shares of GWLIF stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $32.70.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

