Royal Bank of Canada Trims RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Target Price to GBX 1,250

RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,300 ($15.03) to GBX 1,250 ($14.45) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RS Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RS Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,300.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EENEF opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. RS Group has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

