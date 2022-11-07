Royal Bank of Canada Trims Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Target Price to C$1.50

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Western Forest Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Western Forest Products Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE:WEF opened at C$1.21 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$393.87 million and a P/E ratio of 2.75.

Western Forest Products Announces Dividend

About Western Forest Products

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

(Get Rating)

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.