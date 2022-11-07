Royal Bank of Canada Trims Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Target Price to C$1.50

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Western Forest Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
Western Forest Products Trading Down 0.8 %
TSE:WEF opened at C$1.21 on Friday. Western Forest Products has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$393.87 million and a P/E ratio of 2.75.
About Western Forest Products
Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.
