Royce & Associates LP Acquires New Holdings in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 441.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 138.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 194,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 112,779 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Agenus during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Agenus by 12.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its stake in Agenus by 10.7% during the second quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 610,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGEN shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $690.92 million, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.32. Agenus Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.26.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Agenus had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agenus Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

