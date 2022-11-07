Royce & Associates LP Acquires New Shares in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.10% of Douglas Elliman at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the first quarter worth about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Douglas Elliman

In other news, Director Ronald J. Kramer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 5.33 per share, for a total transaction of 53,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 213,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ronald J. Kramer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 5.33 per share, for a total transaction of 53,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 213,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Liebowitz purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 3.92 per share, for a total transaction of 235,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 374,701.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 288,000 shares of company stock worth $1,159,795 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

Douglas Elliman stock opened at 4.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.61 million and a PE ratio of 9.71. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52 week low of 3.83 and a 52 week high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.21 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 364.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 379.30 million. Douglas Elliman had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Douglas Elliman’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

