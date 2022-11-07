Royce & Associates LP Acquires New Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zuora by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora Stock Down 1.9 %

ZUO stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ZUO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,749.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $47,278.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,846.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $661,749.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,561 shares of company stock valued at $580,152. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zuora

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

