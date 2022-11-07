Royce & Associates LP Acquires New Stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zuora by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zuora Stock Down 1.9 %
ZUO stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.99.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on ZUO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zuora from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Zuora from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,749.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $47,278.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,846.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $661,749.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,561 shares of company stock valued at $580,152. 9.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.
