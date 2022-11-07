Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 34,500 Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the first quarter worth about $454,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semrush in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Semrush by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Semrush in the first quarter worth about $183,000. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 5,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $74,390.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,609.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $55,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,566.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 5,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $74,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,609.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,980 shares of company stock worth $4,185,042 over the last 90 days. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEMR stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $27.12.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.04 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEMR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

