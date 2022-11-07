Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 7,250 Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Docebo by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Docebo by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $26.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.68 million, a PE ratio of -154.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $81.22.

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.25 million. Docebo had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DCBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Docebo from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Docebo from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

