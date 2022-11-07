Royce & Associates LP Buys New Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.07% of Children’s Place at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towerview LLC purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,335,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 24.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 165.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 10,337 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 57.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Children’s Place stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $495.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.57). The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

